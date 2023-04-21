Share on Pinterest Overconsumption of red meat and refined carbs is linked to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide, a study finds. Getty Images fmajor/Getty Images

A study finds that dietary issues are responsible for most of the world’s new cases of type 2 diabetes.

Its authors found that a lack of whole grains and consuming too much refined grain and wheat and processed meats were the primary drivers of diet-related type 2 diabetes.

The areas of the world in which diet was most responsible for the disease were central and eastern Europe and central Asia.

In 2018, 70.3% of the world’s 14.1 million new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes (T2D) were attributable to 11 dietary factors, according to a new study.

Three dietary factors, in particular, stood out as being the greatest drivers of new cases of type 2 diabetes globally: insufficient amounts of whole grains and over-consumption of refined grains and wheat and processed meats.

Of all the new cases caused by nutrition issues, a deficit in whole grains accounted for 26.1%, too many refined grains and wheat 24.6%, and processed meat intake 20.3%.

Overall, poor carbohydrate quality stands out as the leading factor in the development of type 2 diabetes.

The study's findings differ from previous analyses in being the first to explicitly consider the consumption of refined grains and wheat among the dietary factors it considered.

Global data from 2017 found that roughly 462 million people worldwide had type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that by 2030, that number will rise to over 540 million people with the disease.

Type 2 diabetes is a disease in which the body becomes unable to regulate blood sugar levels due to an inability to use the insulin it produces. Without management, type 2 diabetes can lead to cardiovascular issues, nerve damage, kidney failure, and other undesirable outcomes.

In general, the study determined that diet was a more significant factor in type 2 diabetes in men.