. Experts say use of the supplements may need to be more individually tailored. Fish oil, a source of omega-3 fatty acids commonly used to reduce cardiovascular risk, might actually increase the risk of heart attack and stroke among people who have good cardiovascular health. Researchers from China say they have found an association between use of fish oil supplements and heightened cardiovascular risk among heart-healthy individuals even as the study showed benefits of the supplements for those with poor cardiovascular health. “These findings indicate that the recommendation of fish oil should be more selective and tailored to individual patient profiles,” said Dr. Adedapo Adeyinka Iluyomade, a preventative cardiologist with the Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Florida who was not involved in the research. “Fish oil may be more beneficial for patients with preexisting cardiovascular conditions rather than for primary prevention in the general population,” he told Medical News Today.

Details from the fish oil and heart health study The study, which was published in the journal BMJ Medicine, was drawn from data on 415,737 people in the UK Biobank, about a third of whom took fish oil supplements. Researchers reported that individuals with no known cardiovascular disease who regularly took fish oil supplements had a 13% higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation and a 5% higher risk of having a stroke than those who had good heart health but didn’t use fish oil. However, researchers added that individuals who had cardiovascular disease and used fish oil supplements had a 15% lower risk of progressing from atrial fibrillation to a heart attack and a 9% lower risk of progressing from heart failure to death. The risk of transitioning from good health to heart attack, stroke, or heart failure was 6% higher among women who took fish oil as well as 6% higher among non-smokers. The protective effect of fish oil on the transition from good health to death was greater in men and older study participants. “Regular use of fish oil supplements might have different roles in the progression of cardiovascular disease,” the study authors wrote. Iluyomade noted that fish oil supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids are widely used for cardiovascular risk reduction. “Many patients take them for primary or secondary prevention of heart disease based on the belief they have cardiovascular benefits,” he said. “This usage is based on the idea that omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve lipid profiles.” “Omega-3 fatty acids lower triglyceride levels, decrease blood pressure, and reduce inflammation,” said Dr. Rohit Vuppuluri, a cardiologist at the Drs. Sawlani and Sukenik Group in Chicago who was not involved in the study. “However, when fish oil is recommended for medical treatment, it should be consumed using a prescription-grade fish oil rather than over the counter fish oil. This ensures the fish oil is medical grade quality.” “Eating salmon regularly is also a great source for omega-3 fatty acids,” Vuppuluri told Medical News Today.