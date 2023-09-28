Simple sugars lead to weight gain The study did home in on some factors that experts consider important. “This study reaffirms what we know about simple sugars contributing to weight gain, said Dr. Mir Ali, a bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in California. “And although we did know, it wasn’t previously well documented.” He noted that the associations were stronger among women and those with excessive body weight. “For women, this could be true because of hormones and how they affect the metabolic process,” Ali told Medical News Today. The cause might be different for people with excess weight. “Folks who are already at a higher body weight have higher calorie needs,” Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a Washington D.C.-based dietician who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Thus, they might be more likely to overconsume these foods without realizing how much they eat.” The researchers noted that the study highlights the importance of carbohydrate quality and long-term weight management, especially for people with excessive body weight. “I explain it to my patients this way,” Ali said. “Think of carbs as a fuel source. If you take that away, your body is forced to burn fat.”

Choosing healthy foods In the past, health professionals have given us the food pyramid as a guide to daily eating. “But we are moving away from that now,” Lofton noted. “There are some definite problems with the [pyramid] such as all packages are considered the same and you were allowed 11 carbohydrates per day, including sugar.” The current study found the types of foods that resulted in weight gain were those with added sugar and starches. Over four years, the participants who increased their consumption of these foods increased their weight by approximately 3 pounds and gained about 2 pounds more than those who raised their fiber content. An increase in refined grains, such as corn, peas, and potatoes, was also associated with weight gain. “Weight gain happens when we eat more calories than we burn, said Thomason. “Calories from refined carbs and sugars are much easier to over-consume in total portions and calories. Thus, it makes sense that folks who eat more of these foods tend to increase in weight.” The researchers reported that replacing carbohydrates from refined grains, starchy vegetables, and sugar-sweetened drinks with equal servings of carbohydrates from whole grains, fruit, and non-starchy vegetables was associated with less weight gain. “Not all calories are created equal and I agree that carbohydrate quality often plays a bigger role in weight loss or gain than quantity (total grams per meal or day),” said Anne Danahy, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in healthy aging, menopause, and chronic disease prevention and management who was not involved in the study. “Refined carbs and high glycemic foods are metabolized far differently than higher fiber, low-glycemic foods,” Danahy told Medical News Today. You should aim primarily for low-glycemic foods, which can help control weight by minimizing blood sugar and insulin levels, according to Harvard Health. These also help reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. Some low-glycemic foods include: rolled or steel-cut oats

butter beans

peas

non-starchy vegetables

sweet potatoes

fruit

chickpeas

carrots

kidney beans

lentils “As you approach middle age, most people, especially women, develop some degree of insulin resistance, which promotes fat storage and makes it harder to lose weight,” Danahy told said. “Even if you’re not eating excess calories, a diet high in refined carbs and added sugar can worsen insulin resistance and promote weight gain.” “I encourage people to count fiber instead of carbohydrate grams,” she added. “Aim for at least 25 and, ideally, 35 grams of fiber daily. High-fiber foods take longer to digest, keeping you full longer, so you’ll automatically eat less. Fiber also helps balance your glucose and insulin levels.” “In my years of working with clients, so many people are pleasantly surprised at how much easier it is to lose weight and maintain it once they pay more attention to the quality of their diet instead of how many calories or carbohydrate grams they eat,” Danahy noted.