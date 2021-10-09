Share on Pinterest A new study may help improve deep brain stimulation therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease. Erdark/Getty Images Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological condition.

Healthcare professionals have long used electrical stimulation to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, but there can be serious side effects with prolonged use.

A recent study suggests that electrical stimulation delivered in short bursts to targeted locations may improve the longevity and effectiveness of the treatment. The Parkinson’s Foundation estimates that more than 10 million people worldwide are currently living with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that worsens progressively. It is characterized by tremor, slowness of movement, and muscle stiffness. The new study, which appears in the journal Science, investigates a way to improve deep brain stimulation in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Treating Parkinson’s disease Parkinson’s disease develops due to the progressive degeneration of neurons in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra . The death of these neurons results in a deficiency of the neurotransmitter dopamine. The main treatment option for Parkinson’s disease is the drug levodopa. This medication is a dopamine replacement. However, it loses its effectiveness over time, and some people can develop motor complications as a result of using it. Once drugs for Parkinson’s disease stop being effective, doctors may use high frequency deep brain stimulation to help reduce the symptoms. Doctors now use electrical deep brain stimulation to treat a growing list of conditions, including dystonia, tremors and epilepsy, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. In 1989, scientists successfully applied this technology for the first time to reduce the tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease. Since its initial clinical use, experts have further developed and refined the stimulation technique. Some Parkinson’s disease symptoms respond well to this type of treatment. However, there are several downsides to electrical stimulation, including worsened depression, psychosis, and impulse-control disorders. Additionally, symptoms that the treatment initially improves will return relatively quickly when the stimulation stops.

A new approach Researchers at the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh based their recent study on previous work. The results of earlier studies indicate that optogenetic manipulation of certain targeted neurons can provide long lasting therapeutic effects in dopamine-depleted mice. Optogenetics is a technique that enables scientists to activate or inhibit specific neuron activity through the use of light. Because optogenetics is still in its early stages in human disease models, the authors of this study chose to use a mouse model. The researchers found that they could target specific neurons through brief bursts of electrical stimulation. By delivering stimulation in short bursts as opposed to continually applying it, they could target specific neurons. These targeted treatments restored and maintained movement several hours after stimulation and provided long lasting therapeutic benefits in the laboratory mice.