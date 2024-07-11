Share on Pinterest Will clinicians soon have a tool to predict different cognitive decline stages in Alzheimer’s disease? Image credit: TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, affects almost 7 million people in the United States alone.

Following a diagnosis, it is difficult to predict how the disease will progress in each person.

Now, a research team in Amsterdam has designed a model that can predict cognitive decline in people with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

The scientists aim to use the model to develop an app that clinicians can use to help them personalize treatments and forecasts for patients.

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is becoming increasingly common. The Alzheimer’s Association reports that one in three seniors in the United States will die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Some memory decline is a normal part of aging, but problems with memory and thinking that start to impact daily functioning are often a sign of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) .

In some people, MCI can develop into dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, but it is hard to predict whether a person with MCI will go on to develop dementia.

Katherine Gray, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Society, told Medical News Today that: “Among the almost a million people living with dementia in the [United Kingdom], we know that no two people have the same journey. Symptoms often progress at different rates and the availability and standard of dementia care across the UK can vary extensively.”

Now, a team from Amsterdam University Medical Center has developed a model that can predict cognitive decline in people with MCI or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. The study appears in the journal Neurology.

Wiesje van der Flier, PhD, full professor, scientific director of Amsterdam UMC’s Alzheimer Centre, and senior author on the study, told MNT that the model might one day be used to tailor Alzheimer’s care for individual patients.

“I think in the future it can. When patients get a diagnosis, their next question is: what can I expect? Or — what is my prognosis? This model provides a first attempt to an answer. It provides a prognosis for cognitive decline on an individual basis,” she told us.

Gray also commented that: