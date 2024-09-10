Share on Pinterest A cellular process that affects blood cells emerges as a new risk factor for atherosclerosis. Image credit: Mangkelin/Getty Images.

Their two recent studies have uncovered new information about clonal hematopoiesis and its treatment with the anti-inflammatory drug colchicine.

Researchers from the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Spain have confirmed that clonal hematopoiesis is a risk factor for atherosclerosis, the underlying cause of most cardiovascular diseases.

This new information could lead to the development of novel personalized treatments for patients in the future.

Clonal hematopoiesis describes how certain blood-forming stem cells in the bone marrow or bloodstream acquire genetic changes, or mutations, and start to grow and multiply more than usual.

These acquired changes occur in somatic cells , or cells in the body that are not egg and sperm cells, during a person’s lifetime.

This expansion of mutated cells can increase the risk of blood cancers and other disorders, but in many cases does not cause immediate problems and is often discovered incidentally in older adults.

Now, researchers have shown that the condition is linked to increased cardiovascular risk.

One study, published in Nature Medicine at the end of August 2024, has identified clonal hematopoiesis as a new risk factor for atherosclerosis, a condition where plaques build up in arteries.

This means that in addition to well-known cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity, a new risk factor has emerged.