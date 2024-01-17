Share on Pinterest Can ancient bodies reveal some of the secrets of multiple sclerosis? Design by MNT: Photography by ER Productions Limited/Getty Images & DEA PICTURE LIBRARY/Getty Images. Multiple sclerosis (MS) has no cure and affects almost 3 million people worldwide.

Although experts do not know the precise cause of MS, it has a genetic component.

A new study uses ancient DNA to track MS risk genes across thousands of years.

The researchers uncover fascinating links between ancient shifts in lifestyle and MS-related genes. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive neurodegenerative condition driven by the immune system. Specifically, the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the lining of nerves, called the myelin sheath. Over time, as more and more myelin is removed, nerves can no longer transmit their signals, leading to mental and physical symptoms. These symptoms include vision problems, a loss of sensation, and muscle weakness. As the disease progresses, disability becomes steadily more pronounced. Worryingly, although MS is most common in Northern Europe, its prevalence is increasing globally. Today, it affects an estimated 2.8 million people . Scientists still do not know why people develop MS, and currently, there is no cure. However, a fascinating recent study sheds some light on the evolution of the genetic underpinnings of the condition and may, in the future, help move toward better treatments.

Multiple sclerosis and genetic risk Although scientists are still working on understanding the precise reasons why MS affects some people, genetic risk factors play a role. Researchers have already identified more than 200 gene regions linked to MS risk, most of which are associated with genes the code for proteins associated with the immune system. As MS is an autoimmune condition, this is perhaps not surprising. The picture is complex, though. Not everyone with a gene variant associated with MS develops the condition. For instance, the gene variant with the strongest link to MS — called HLA-DRB1*15:01 — increases the risk threefold, but so far our understanding of genetic risk factors only explains around 30% of an individual’s risk of MS. So, it seems that environmental factors, including infection, might trigger events within the body that eventually lead to MS in people with a genetic susceptibility. However, as it stands, there are many gaps in our understanding. A fascinating new study in the journal Nature investigates the evolution of some of these MS-related genetic variants. Importantly, it helps answer a long-standing question: Why is MS much more prevalent in people with North European ancestry?

Why do Northern Europeans have a greater MS risk? To investigate, the researchers compared around 410,000 genetic samples from UK Biobank participants who identified as “white British” with almost 5,000 ancient specimens. These ancient DNA samples came from the bones and teeth of people living in Asia and Western Europe up to 34,000 years ago. With these data, they could map the genesis and journey of MS risk variants through human populations. They first spotted the most significant MS risk gene variants — HLA-DRB1*15:01 — in an Italian Neolithic individual who lived around 5,800 Before the Common Era (BCE). Starting around 5,300 BCE, it increased in prevalence within the Yamanya people. The Yamanya lived in steppe regions in modern-day Ukraine, southwest Russia, and Western Kazakhstan. Experts consider the Yamanya to be the genetic ancestors of modern inhabitants of North-Western Europe. These early livestock herders moved steadily west into Europe, bringing HLA-DRB1*15:01 in tow. This helps explain why, even today, people in Northern Europe have a greater risk of developing MS than other populations.

Why did the MS risk gene persist? Evolution selects for genetic variants that confer specific traits that are favorable for the survival of an organism and its ability to reproduce. One might imagine that a gene that trebles your risk of developing a debilitating and potentially fatal illness like MS would not be selected for. So, why did the prevalence of this genetic variant increase in the Northern European population, and then persist for millennia? The authors of the study suggest that when HLA-DRB1*15:01 arrived on the scene, it may have imparted some benefits to these ancient people. They explain that during the late Neolithic and Bronze Age, infectious disease risk increased. This was partly due to increasing population density. At the same time, the Yamanya’s close contact with livestock opened them up to a suite of novel pathogens that humans would rarely have encountered before humans domesticated animals. As the researchers explain, this increased contact with new and old pathogens would have meant that some variants in genes responsible for controlling the immune system could have conferred an evolutionary advantage they previously had not. There may also have been multiple potential effects of these genetic variants over an individual’s lifetime. For instance, the researchers showed that HLA-DRB1*15:01 helps protect against tuberculosis, which was likely a growing risk at the time as it can be carried by animals. But it also makes carriers more susceptible to a form of leprosy. Beyond HLA-DRB1*15:01, the scientists investigated a range of other MS-associated gene locations, finding that many were also linked to “protection against a wide range of infectious challenges.” This includes infections such as those with the Epstein-Barr virus, mumps, chickenpox, influenza, and pneumonia.