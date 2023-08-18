Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking into how nitric oxide releases may trigger migraine headaches. Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

Researchers have found that among the most dependable methods to induce migraine headaches in experiments involve the use of substances that release nitric oxide.

However, the precise mechanisms through which nitric oxide triggers these attacks remain unclear.

It’s possible that reactive nitroxidative species, such as peroxynitrite, might be responsible.

Migraine is a health condition that leads to intense and repeating headaches, often accompanied by throbbing or pulsating sensations.

A migraine episode is a specific kind of headache. Typically, these episodes develop in phases and have the potential to extend over several days.

In more severe cases, they can have a substantial impact on a person’s everyday life, including their ability to carry out their daily activities.

Nitric oxide is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that serves various physiological functions, including vasodilation (widening of blood vessels), neurotransmission and immune response regulation.

In a medical context, there are instances where nitric oxide is intentionally administered as a therapeutic agent.

When a substance that releases nitric oxide is administered, it can trigger migraine headaches, but the exact mechanisms behind this is unclear.

There are some reactive substances in the body, such as nitric oxide and peroxynitrite , that seem to play a role in making pain sensations more sensitive and getting rid of peroxynitrite seems to reduce pain.

Now, in new research, published in the journal JNeurosci, researchers wanted to identify if peroxynitrite is involved in causing pain in two different models of migraine headaches.