A recent study concludes that when it comes to resting heart rate (RHR), “normal” does not exist. Although most people’s RHR is relatively stable over time, from person to person, rates vary by as much as 70 beats per minute (bpm).

Although doctors routinely measure people’s RHR, it is still not clear what constitutes “normal,” and what variations from this norm mean for health.

Over the years, large studies have come to a consensus on what doctors should now consider the normal range.

For instance, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which analyzed data from almost 50,000 people, found that the average RHR for adults is 72 bpm .

The American Heart Association (AHA) consider an RHR of 60–100 bpm normal for adults.

However, RHRs that fall well within the normal range can still increase a person’s mortality risk.

In general, higher rates are associated with increased cardiovascular risk, but one study found that people with an RHR below 65 bpm are also at risk. In the same study, the authors showed that a significant change in RHR over the 3 year follow-up period also increased cardiovascular risk.

In short, results are mixed. As the authors of the new study explain, “a single measurement of heart rate provides very little useful information about the current health of an individual, unless well out of the expected range of normal.”

Rather than taking RHR measurements at discrete points in time, the researchers behind the new study took a “long view of individual changes in cardiac performance.”