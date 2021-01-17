A recent three-pronged study concludes that SARS-CoV-2 may infect nerve cells and impede blood flow in the central nervous system.

Share on Pinterest Science Photo Library/Getty Images

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to have devastating effects on the short- and long-term health of millions throughout the world.

Because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the illness, is relatively new territory, researchers are still investigating how it functions within various organs.

A team of scientists, many from the Yale School of Medicine, in New Haven, CT, recently provided evidence that SARS-CoV-2 can directly infect cells in the central nervous system (CNS) and cause tissue damage.

The results appear in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

SARS-CoV-2 infects lung tissue by binding to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE 2) receptors on the surfaces of cells. Once it binds to a cell, the virus can enter it and induce respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath and a dry cough.

However, recent studies have shown that the virus can also infect cells in the CNS, which consists of the brain and spinal cord.

This helps explain the increasing number of patients with neurological symptoms, including dizziness, confusion, stroke, and coma.

The present study adds to earlier research by analyzing the mechanisms of nerve cell infection. To explore the extent and impact of the infection, the team used three different brain models: human brain organoids, genetically engineered mice, and autopsies of people with COVID-19 who had died.