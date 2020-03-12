A new study confirms previous estimates suggesting that the median incubation period for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is about 5 days.

SARS-CoV-2 (above) has a median incubation period of around 5 days before it starts triggering symptoms in humans, a new study indicates.

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face masks any time they are in a public setting. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people who do not know that they have contracted it, including those who are asymptomatic. People should wear cloth face masks while continuing to practice physical distancing. Note: It is critical that surgical masks and N95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most frequently asked questions from members of the public since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak has been: What is the virus’s incubation period?

This refers to the period between contracting the virus and showing physical symptoms.

According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), current estimates indicate that SARS-CoV-2 could take anywhere between 1–14 days to incubate. However, they suggest that the most common incubation period is about 5 days .

Now, a new study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, confirms that the median incubation period of the new virus is around 5 days, meaning that about half of the people who contract SARS-CoV-2 will start showing symptoms at that point in time.