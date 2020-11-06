A new study suggests that COVID-19 super-spreading events are more common than originally believed. Limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people could help prevent this issue.

Scientists have spent the better part of the past year trying to make sense of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease responsible for the ongoing pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases approach 49 million worldwide, researchers continue to study how the virus spreads in an effort to find ways of reducing the transmission.

A new study from researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, examines the spread of COVID-19 in large gatherings. It shows that super-spreading events are more common — and have more impact on the overall spread of the virus — than previously thought.

In their study paper, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, theresearchers explain that these events have an “outsized” role in virus transmission.