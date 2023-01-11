What is sarunashi? Sarunashi (Actinidia arguta) is an edible fruit grown in certain parts of Japan, Northern China, the Korean peninsula, and the Russian Far East. Outside of Japan, sarunashi is also known as the hardy kiwi, kiwi berry, and Siberian gooseberry. The fruit has a sweet taste similar to that of a standard kiwifruit. It is normally green in color and unlike kiwifruit does not have to be peeled to be eaten. Previous research classifies sarunashi as a superfood as it contains more than 20 essential nutrients and numerous vitamins, including high contents of vitamin C and lutein . Other past studies show the kiwi berry to be a rich source of antioxidants. The kiwi berry has previously been studied as a potential preventive measure for cancer.

Sarunashi juice and lung cancer According to Dr. Sakae Arimoto-Kobayashi, an associate professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences at Okayama University and the lead author of this study, researchers decided to study the effect of sarunashi on lung cancer because as lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related death in Japan “Old people in the source area of sarunashi, Maniwa county in Okayama, traditionally eat it and say ‘sarunashi is good for health,’” she explained to Medical News Today. “Components in sarunashi juice enhance (the) repair-process of damaged DNA to prevent lung cells from becoming cancer. And components in sarunashi juice prevent the growth of cancer cells.” The research team used a mouse model to study the effect of sarunashi juice on lung cancer cells. Mice were injected with NNK , a carcinogen found in tobacco products, to cause the mice to grow lung cancer tumors. During the study, scientists reported that the number of tumor nodules in mouse lungs injected with NNK and given sarunashi juice were significantly lower than in mice not given juice. Researchers also studied other aspects of sarunashi juice and its effect on lung cancer cells, such as the polyphenolic compound isoquercetin (isoQ). In a prior study, the research team examined the effect of sarunashi juice on inflammation, mutagenesis , and the formation of tumors on the skin. In this new study, researchers further looked at isoQ as a potential anticarcinogen . Scientists found mice given isoQ during the study also had reduced nodules in their lungs.