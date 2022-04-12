Share on Pinterest Scientists are exploring a multi-mineral supplement to slow down the progression of fatty liver disease. Elizabeth Gonano/Getty Images

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

It is a silent condition that people often don’t realize they have.

While there are no treatments currently available, new research in mice suggests a multi-mineral supplement may be able to disrupt the pathways that cause the most damaging effects.

According to the American Liver Foundation, about 100 million people in the United States have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

This number has doubled over the last 20 years, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of liver disease in children. About 24% of Americans have NAFLD, and many who have it are unaware that they do.

NAFLD can develop into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) if left untreated. With NASH, the liver becomes inflamed or damaged.

Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Aslam, an assistant research scientist in the Department of Pathology at the University of Michigan (UMich), told Medical News Today:

“Late-stage NASH represents an unreversible state when the liver has gone through the scarring and repair mechanisms and eventually develops either permanent scarring ( cirrhosis ) or, in some cases, liver cancer.”

Between about 1.5% and 6.5% of Americans have NASH.

“Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of NASH,” said Dr. Aslam. “Prevention is possible but depends on changes in lifestyle and dietary modifications. This will not work for everyone.”

As its name suggests, NAFLD is not caused by drinking alcohol. Its development has been associated with type 2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, high glycerides, rapid weight loss, and poor eating habits.

Dr. Aslam is the senior investigator for pre-clinical research exploring the use of a multi-mineral supplement called Aquamin for treating NASH. It is derived from red marine algae and is rich in calcium, magnesium, 72 other minerals, and trace elements.

The results have been encouraging so far, according to Dr. Aslam.

“If these proof-of-concept findings — i.e., mitigating the downstream liver consequences of a high fat diet using a combination of minerals (as present in red algae-derived product) — demonstrate success in humans, then this could have a huge impact on human health,” he said.

The research was presented to the American Society for Investigative Pathology annual meeting at the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 conference on April 3, 2022.