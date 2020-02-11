New research finds that blood serum levels of anthranilic acid, a metabolite of the protein tryptophan, may help predict the onset and progression of clinical depression.

Share on Pinterest High blood serum levels of anthranilic acid may predict major depression.

Over 300 million people worldwide were living with depression in 2017, and the number has been increasing year by year since.

In the United States, 17.3 million adults, or more than 7% of the adult population, had experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2017.

Numerous studies have pointed to a link between depression and chronic inflammation in recent years, leading to an overall hypothesis that inflammation could be the root cause of clinical depression.

In an attempt to untangle the physiological mechanisms that may explain depression, researchers have examined several biological pathways that lead to inflammation.

Of these, the so-called kynurenine (KYN) pathway has garnered some interest. KYN is one of several pathways for metabolizing tryptophan — an essential amino acid that is also a precursor for serotonin, the “happiness hormone.”

Previous studies have suggested that low levels of tryptophan in the body may explain depression and sleep disorders.

Now, professor Kuniaki Saito and associate professor Yasuko Yamamoto of Fujita Health University in Japan hypothesized that metabolites — or the products that result from metabolizing tryptophan — of the KYN pathway could serve as biomarkers that can help identify the risk of depression.