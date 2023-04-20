Share on Pinterest Scientists are trying to find new targets to develop effective treatments for stroke. millanag/500px/Getty Images

A stroke occurs when a bleed or blockage stops or reduces blood flow to part of the brain.

Although some people make a full recovery, many stroke survivors have lasting effects and are at risk of further strokes.

Changes in small blood vessels beyond the blockage are thought to contribute to post-stroke brain damage.

A new study has found numerous changes in gene activity in affected small blood vessels in the brain, that may provide targets for drug therapy to improve recovery from stroke.

A stroke occurs when an artery in the brain becomes blocked or bursts. The brain cells beyond the blockage or bleed are deprived of oxygen and nutrients, so are damaged or die.

Scientists have been trying to find ways to minimize the damage following a stroke and speed up recovery.

Now, a study led by scientists from Weill Cornell Medicine has found changes in gene activity in small blood vessels following a stroke. The findings suggest that these changes could be targeted with existing or future drugs to mitigate brain injury or improve stroke recovery.

The study is published in PNAS.

Lead author, Dr. Teresa Sanchez, assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, told Medical News Today:

“Our study has improved our understanding of the pathophysiology of stroke by providing a knowledge platform of the molecular alterations in the cerebral microvasculature, which is critical to develop novel therapeutic strategies for this devastating condition.”