Share on Pinterest A recent study finds that a failed cancer drug reduces appetite and boosts weight loss in mice. lingqi xie/Getty Images

Small doses of a drug once considered for treating tumors may safely promote weight loss.

The drug, camptothecin, exhibited worrying side effects during cancer trials.

At far smaller doses, however, camptothecin increases levels of a natural hormone associated with a reduction in appetite, without ill effects, in mice.

A study from researchers at Northwest A&F University, in Shaanxi, China, has reported the discovery of a new appetite suppressant.

It is camptothecin , a drug once evaluated for use as an antitumor agent until side effects such as nausea, vomiting, dermatitis, diarrhea, and anemia halted testing.

The new study in mice with obesity has found that smaller doses of camptothecin activated a hormone that resulted in a loss of body weight due to a reduced appetite.

The doses administered to the mice equate to about one-thirtieth of the doses tested during cancer treatment trials in humans.

Analyzing the changes in mice, the researchers detected none of the problematic safety issues seen in previous trials — and also none of the anticancer effects. They note that further research in larger organisms is necessary to determine whether the reduced doses would be safe for people.

Botanists employed by the United States Department of Agriculture Plant Introduction Division cataloged camptothecin in the mid-1950s. It was extracted from the stem wood of the tree Camptotheca acuminate.

The tree is native to China and Tibet, and practitioners of Chinese traditional medicine use its bark for liver and stomach problems, common colds, and psoriasis.

The new study appears in PLOS Biology.