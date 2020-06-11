A study finds that going to bed or doing light tasks around the house helps your mood more than staying on the couch.

New research suggests that replacing sedentary screen time with other activities may improve mood and body mass index.

There is plenty of evidence that a sedentary lifestyle is less conducive to good health than a physically active one.

Meanwhile, SARS-CoV-2 and lockdowns have made it more difficult for many people to stay active or take up exercise.

Some of the current situation has to do with many of us working at home. Some of it, however, is optional, such as the hours we willingly allocate to TV binge-watching.

A new study suggests better and perhaps surprising ways to spend our spare time — that might benefit our health, as well.

The research appears now in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Moving from the couch to the bed, and to sleep, is more refreshing than spending hours sitting in front of a screen — and the same is true of doing light housework, the study suggests.

The findings arrive at a useful time for those struggling to feel good during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Lead author Jacob Meyer of Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, says, “With everything happening right now, this is one thing we can control or manage, and it has the potential to help our mental health.”