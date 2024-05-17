Semaglutide lowers loop diuretics dose This study pooled data from two trials — “Semaglutide in Patients with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction and Obesity” published in August 2023, and “Semaglutide in Patients with Obesity-Related Heart Failure and Type 2 Diabetes” published in March 2024 — for a combined 1,145 study participants with an average age of 70. In both trials, participants had obesity-related HFpEF and a Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) of less than 90. This questionnaire assesses the quality of life of people with heart failure. Study participants randomly received either semaglutide or a placebo for 52 weeks. Participants were divided into those not receiving diuretics, a subset receiving non-loop diuretics only, and a subset receiving loop diuretics. After analyzing the pooled data, researchers found that participants who took semaglutide improved their KCCQ-CSS regardless of taking diuretics or not. However, the improvement was greater in participants receiving loop diuretics compared to those not taking them. In those taking semaglutide and receiving loop diuretics, their loop diuretics dose decreased by 17% after 52 weeks. “Diuretics can help with fluid overload, but they don’t necessarily target the underlying mechanisms behind HFpEF,” Rigved Tadwalkar, MD, a board certified consultative cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA — not involved in this study — told Medical News Today. “To see the diuretic data that these individuals can potentially reduce their diuretic dose, they need to escalate their diuretic dose less, and they just have a lesser need to have diuretics at all once they’re treated with semaglutide is excellent because it moves their care forward.”

Semaglutide aids weight loss for people with HFpEF Scientists found that semaglutide helped participants lose weight during the 52 weeks. Participants not taking diuretics lost an average of 8.8% of their starting weight. The participants in the highest loop diuretic dose category lost 6.9% of their body weight on average. “Semaglutide improved symptoms, physical limitations, and led to greater weight loss across diuretic use categories in patients with HFpEF,” study author Kavita Sharma, MD, associate professor of medicine in Advanced Heart Failure/Transplant Cardiology in the Division of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and director of the Johns Hopkins Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction Program, said in a news release. “There was evidence of a significant reduction in average loop diuretic dose, a lower likelihood of diuretic treatment escalation, and a greater likelihood of diuretic treatment de-escalation with semaglutide versus placebo — parameters that indicate disease-modifying effects of semaglutide, and are associated with better long-term clinical outcomes in this patient population.” — Kavita Sharma, MD, study author

What to know about HFpEF Heart failure occurs when the heart is pumping abnormally and it cannot support the circulation demanded by the body. HFpEF is a specific type of heart failure in which the heart muscles stiffen and cannot properly fill with blood. In HFpEF, the left ventricle of the heart cannot relax and fill with blood as it normally should. “Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction … involves a stiffening of the heart muscle over time and it’s much more common than people understand,” Tadwalkar explained. “In this particular situation, the heart function remains normal. It’s just the stiffness of the heart that can lead to a backup of fluid into the body and cause symptoms similar to the standard or heart failure with reduced ejection fraction patient, which includes fatigue, shortness of breath, body swelling, (and) leg swelling.” Current treatment options for people with HFpEF include medications such as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and loop diuretics . These help remove excess fluid buildup to achieve healthy blood volume in the body, medically known as euvolemia . As past research has shown that about 84% of HFpEF is caused by overweight or obeity, lifestyle changes such as reduced salt intake, increased physical activity, and weight loss can also assist with HFpEF.