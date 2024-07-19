Share on Pinterest Does semaglutide help protect against cognitive decline? Image credit: Iuliia Burmistrova/Getty Images. A study from the University of Oxford examined semaglutide, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, better known under the brand names Ozempic or Wegovy.

The researchers wanted to find out whether semaglutide causes neurological or psychological issues in people who are prescribed semaglutide for type 2 diabetes treatment.

The study found that the medication does not contribute to an increased risk for either of these issues.

The scientists found that semaglutide actually provides some benefits in these areas – specifically, participants who used semaglutide had a lower risk for dementia and reduced nicotine dependency. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Researchers are looking into the other benefits semaglutide can have, and have recently found that it can reduce the risk of cardiovascular death. A recent study led by Dr. Riccardo De Giorgi, a clinical lecturer in adult psychiatry at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, examined whether semaglutide contributed to neurological or psychological problems. The research team found that of thousands of patients taking semaglutide, none of them were at an increased risk for developing issues such as depression or anxiety. Additionally, these medications were linked to a reduced the risk of dementia and also less craving for nicotine. The study is published in eClinicalMedicine , part of The Lancet Discovery Science.

Increasing scrutiny of semagltudide’s health effects Millions of people in the United States have obesity. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) , around 42% of people meet the criteria for obesity, which is having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. Obesity can contribute to many health issues, including developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Doctors recommend that people who have obesity or type 2 diabetes make lifestyle changes, and sometimes they prescribe medications to help with weight loss. One medication that has become increasingly popular in the U.S. is semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. While they both have the same active ingredient, the dosing may differ. Doctors prescribe Ozempic to people who have type 2 diabetes, whereas Wegovy is typically geared towards people with obesity or people who have a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or higher, signifying overweight, and certain preexisting conditions. Some common side effects of semaglutide include: nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

headache

constipation. Semaglutide can rarely cause severe side effects such as pancreatitis, gallstones, and gastroparesis (stomach paralysis).

Does semaglutide cause neurological issues? Researchers are curious about other possible side effects and benefits of semaglutide, which led to the University of Oxford team examining the medical records of people taking the medication. “Clinical evidence suggests that these medications have neurobiological activity, including protection against neuronal degeneration and inflammation, as well as modulation of dopamine-related reward mechanisms,” the researchers write in the study paper. After accessing more than 100 million patient records, the scientists found more than 20,000 people taking semaglutide. The researchers compared these patient records to those of patients taking sitagliptin, empagliflozin, or glipizide, which are commonly prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes. They were interested in whether people developed certain neurological or psychological issues within 12 months of being prescribed the medications. They compared 22 such outcomes between semaglutide and the other three medications. Some outcomes they considered included cognitive deficit, dementia, migraine, insomnia, nicotine misuse, depression, and anxiety. After comparing the semaglutide group to groups taking sitagliptin, empagliflozin, or glipizide, the researchers found that semaglutide was associated with a lower risk for most of the 22 outcomes they compared. With the exception of a higher risk of migraine compared to glipizide, semaglutide showed no increased risk for psychiatric or neurological outcomes. The medication was found to be associated with a lower risk of cognitive problems compared to people taking sitagliptin or glipizide.

Why might semaglutide reduce nicotine cravings? Some other areas the researchers found semaglutide to be beneficial in compared to sitagliptin include dementia, depression, and ischemic stroke. When looking at nicotine dependency, the scientists learned that semaglutide reduced nicotine cravings compared to glipizide or empagliflozin. Furthermore, the researchers learned that semaglutide was associated with a reduced all-cause mortality rate compared to the other three medications. However, this association “must be interpreted cautiously since linkage between the TriNetX U.S. Collaborative Network and death registry is incomplete,” note the researchers. When speculating why semaglutide was generally more beneficial than the other medications, the researchers suggested that the “anti-inflammatory mechanisms” of semaglutide may be a factor. Additionally, they said that semaglutide and other GLP-1 medications “regulate dopaminergic pathways underlying reward sensitivity, which are at least partly responsible for their weight-loss action and their putative activity against addictive behavior.”