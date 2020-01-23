New data suggest that rates of sepsis-related death around the world are much higher than researchers had expected. “We need renewed focus on sepsis prevention,” specialists advise.

Sepsis , a potentially life threatening condition, occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection.

This medical emergency requires immediate intervention to prevent disability and, in the worst-case scenario, death.

Yet in many regions, medical professionals lack the resources to prevent and treat sepsis adequately. This results in extensive fatalities, and until now, researchers have not had data reliable enough to assess the global rates of sepsis-related death accurately.

This has changed thanks to a new analysis conducted by specialists — many from the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, and the University of Washington, in Seattle. The results of the investigation now appear in the journal The Lancet .

“I’ve worked in rural Uganda, and sepsis is what we saw every single day,” notes lead study author Dr. Kristina Rudd.

“Watching a baby die of a disease that could have been prevented with basic public health measures really sticks with you. I want to contribute to solving this tragedy, so I participate in research on sepsis,” she adds.

“However, how can we know if we’re making progress if we don’t even know the size of the problem? If you look at any top 10 list of deaths globally, sepsis is not listed because it hasn’t been counted,” she continues, explaining that this was what motivated the team behind the current analysis.