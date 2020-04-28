New research has found a link between increased COVID-19 severity and higher blood levels of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). NETs usually help defeat infections, but in some COVID-19 cases, they may have something to do with disease severity.

In a new study, researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Northwell Health in New York City, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, also in New York, NY, have made a discovery that could help advance scientists’ knowledge about how COVID-19 progresses.

Their study paper, which appears in the journal JCI Insight, reports a link between experiencing a severe form of COVID-19 and having increased levels of NETs in the blood. NETs are networks of fibers made up of white blood cell DNA and proteins.

NETs have generated a lot of interest in the study of the immune system and inflammatory reactions. This is because they can act like a double edged sword — that is, they usually help fight infections, but sometimes, they can end up doing more harm than good.

NETs are extracellular networks of fibers that contain the DNA of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell whose main job is to react to infections.

These networks form as a result of a specific type of cell death called NETosis, which, the scientists explain, is “induced by bacterial breakdown products and inflammatory stimuli.”