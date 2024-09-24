Share on Pinterest Scientists have spotted changes in brain activity that may point to Alzheimer’s. RapidEye/Getty Images

Right now, the most widely accepted theory behind the cause of Alzheimer’s disease includes the build-up of amyloid-beta and tau proteins in the brain.

Scientists are still not clear as to how these two proteins might cause Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers from McGill University found people with increased levels of both amyloid-beta and tau proteins in the brain may lead to changed brain activity before the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease appear.

“The role of amyloid-beta and tau proteins in Alzheimer’s disease has been well-established for decades,” Sylvain Baillet, PhD, professor of neurology and neurosurgery, and computer science and associate dean of research in the Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at McGill University in Canada explained to Medical News Today.

“While amyloid starts accumulating early in the aging brain, it alone isn’t enough to cause Alzheimer’s. The accumulation of tau comes later, and together, these proteins are present in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. However, how the earliest deposits of both proteins affect brain activity in humans, especially before cognitive symptoms appear, wasn’t well understood,” he said.

Baillet is the senior author of a new study recently published in the journal Nature Neuroscience that offers new insight into this question.