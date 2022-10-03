Share on Pinterest Doctors recommend people with blood pressure problems regularly check their readings. Ivan Andrianov/Stocksy Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a health condition that affects millions of people.

While hypertension can be deadly when one’s blood pressure gets too high, it is easy to monitor using a blood pressure cuff.

Researchers surveyed adults between ages 50 and 80 and asked them questions about various health issues, including hypertension.

The researchers who reviewed the poll were concerned after learning that less than half of people who should be self-monitoring their hypertension are actually doing so. In a new review letter published in JAMA Network Open , a group at Michigan University’s medical learning center highlighted concerns about the number of people self-monitoring their blood pressure. Using data collected from the university’s National Poll on Healthy Aging, the researchers learned that in addition to less than half of these older adults checking their blood pressure regularly, many of them were not instructed to do so by medical providers, either.

What is hypertension? Hypertension is another way of saying someone has high blood pressure, and hypertension can happen for a number of reasons. When someone eats a diet that is high in salt or cholesterol, this can contribute to high blood pressure. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with health conditions such as diabetes and obesity may have elevated blood pressure. Medical providers measure blood pressure with a blood pressure monitor or cuff. People can use these at home to measure their blood pressure as well. The American Heart Association describes the following blood pressure readings: A healthy range of blood pressure is a systolic (upper number) reading of less than 120 mmHg and a diastolic reading (lower number) of less than 80 mmHg.

Elevated blood pressure is a reading of 120-129 mmHg and less than 80 mmHg.

Hypertension Stage 1 occurs when someone’s blood pressure reading is 130-139 mmHg and 80-89 mmHg.

Hypertension Stage 2 occurs when someone’s blood pressure reaches 140 mmHg or higher and 90 mmHg or higher. According to the CDC , nearly half of the adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure. While many people may think hypertension is a problem only older adults face, recent studies show that it affects younger adults , too – one in eight adults from ages 20 to 40 has hypertension. The CDC reports that only 24% of adults have their hypertension under control, and if they do not manage hypertension, it can lead to heart attack and/or stroke. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to manage hypertension, including making dietary changes, adding exercise, and taking blood pressure medication.

Less than half of people regularly check The researchers reviewed Michigan University’s National Poll on Healthy Aging, which was conducted in January last year. The researchers randomly selected people between the ages of 50 to 80 and evaluated their responses. This is the age group most impacted by hypertension. Some information the participants provided includes their height, weight, and health issues. According to the authors, the health issues the researchers looked for included: “stroke, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.” Additionally, the participants indicated whether they self-monitored their blood pressure and answered whether their healthcare professional had instructed them to do so. Approximately 48% of the respondents who either have hypertension or have a health condition that can cause hypertension reported regularly checking their blood pressure. Also, only 61.6% of these individuals said their physicians advised them to periodically check their blood pressure. The study authors suggested that “the decrease of in-person office visits with increased telehealth” could be the reason why less than two-thirds of clinicians recommended self-monitoring. While around 75% of the participants reported having a device to monitor their blood pressure, some reported not using it and others said that while they use their device, they do not share the information with their doctors.