New research suggests that cannabis may help improve the mood of people with chronic pain from sickle cell disease. This proof of principle study also found that cannabis was a relatively safe intervention.

The research, published in the journal JAMA Network Open , paves the way for future studies to verify the initial findings and expand the investigation on cannabis-based interventions on chronic pain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , sickle cell disease is a type of red blood cell disorder that causes the cells to become misshapen and look similar to the crescent shape of a sickle.

Sickle red blood cells die sooner than normal cells, which means less oxygen is transported throughout a person’s body. Furthermore, sickle cells tend to clog smaller blood vessels, resulting in acute or chronic pain, infection, and other serious cardiovascular issues.

According to the CDC , treatments for mild pain from sickle cell disease include over-the-counter analgesics, such as ibuprofen and aspirin.

For people in more severe pain from this condition, doctors can often prescribe daily opioid medications, such as morphine. However, opioids come with various side effects and risks, including addiction and overdose.

Consequently, it is important to find other ways of managing the pain associated with sickle cell disease.