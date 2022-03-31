The study, published in the journal Nature Aging , lays the ground for research that explores the possibility of translating the findings into humans.

People have traditionally thought of aging as an inevitable part of life. But since the seminal work of Cynthia Kenyon in the ’90s, researchers have also become aware that aging is under genetic control.

Scientists continue to be interested in finding out whether the negative effects of aging can be reduced or reversed entirely.

Currently, 16% of the United States population is 65 years or older. By 2050 this is expected to reach 22%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that aging increases a person’s risk of various serious chronic illnesses, such as cancer, dementia, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

The National Institute on Aging points out that there are various things a person can do to help reduce the effects of aging.

These include staying physically active, eating a healthy diet with lots of vegetables, fruit, and whole grains, getting a good amount of quality sleep, avoiding smoking and drinking alcohol, and regularly seeing a doctor.

In 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) published a baseline report for the Decade of Healthy Ageing , highlighting how countries can go about ensuring health and well-being as people age.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, says that “humans now live longer than at any time in history. But adding more years to life can be a mixed blessing if it is not accompanied by adding more life to years.”

“The Baseline Report for the Decade of Healthy Ageing has the potential to transform the way policy-makers and multiple service providers engage with older adults. We have to work together, to foster the abilities and well-being of our older generations, who continue to give us so much.”