Scientists are exploring whether some medications can be repurposed to help treat cardiac arrhythmia. A cardiac arrhythmia occurs when the heart beats irregularly.

The most common type of cardiac arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation, which can lead to stroke or heart failure.

Researchers from the University of Chicago have found a drug used to treat certain cancers and skin conditions can be repurposed to help treat cardiac arrhythmias. A person experiences a cardiac arrhythmia when their heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or irregularly. The most common type of cardiac arrhythmia is called atrial fibrillation. This occurs when the upper and lower chambers of the heart become uncoordinated, affecting blood flow. Sometimes atrial fibrillation can lead to severe complications, such as stroke and heart failure. Previous research shows about one in five people with atrial fibrillation die during the first year after diagnosis. Now, researchers from the University of Chicago have found a drug used to treat certain cancers and skin conditions called ruxolitinib can be repurposed to help treat cardiac arrhythmias. This study was recently published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

CaMKII inhibitors and cardiac arrhythmia For this study, researchers began by looking for potential CaMKII inhibitors . “CaMKII is abundant in heart muscle cells where under physiological circumstances it promotes performance,” Dr. Mark Anderson, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, Dean of the Division of the Biological Sciences (BSD) and Dean of the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago, IL, and senior author of this study explained to Medical News Today. “For example, CaMKII contributes to heart rate increases and improved muscle performance, as part of a ‘fight or flight’ stress response,” he said. “However, excessive CaMKII activity causes electrical instability of the heart muscle cell membranes — mostly by activating electrical proteins called ion channels . Inhibiting CaMKII stabilizes the cell membrane currents, thereby preventing or stopping arrhythmias,” he explained.

A surprising discovery During their research, Dr. Anderson and his team identified five previously unknown CaMKII inhibitors out of 4,475 potential medications. Of those five, ruxolitinib was reportedly the most effective, which, Dr. Anderson said, was surprising to them. “First, we did not have a clear expectation that any of the screened drugs would have potently inhibited CaMKII,” he said. “That said, we were not surprised that a kinase inhibitor drug could ‘cross over’ to inhibit CaMKII. However, ruxolitinib is a JAK1/2 inhibitor and these kinases are not closely related to CaMKII. Thus, we would have anticipated that an inhibitor targeting a more closely related kinase would have been identified,” he continued. Using both cell and mouse models, scientists found just a 10-minute application of ruxolitinib was enough to prevent catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) — a condition that causes cardiac arrhythmia in children — and rescue atrial fibrillation. Researchers stated they believe new drugs based on their findings could be used in a variety of ways, including when atrial fibrillation symptoms first start to treating children with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, who are many times resistant to standard treatments.

No adverse cognitive effects The researchers also mentioned there has been some apprehension in developing therapies targeting CaMKII inhibition as CaMKII plays a vital role in brain function , including learning and memory. However, Dr. Anderson and his team reported the mice treated with ruxolitinib did not show any adverse cognitive effects when tested with memory and learning tasks. “We think this finding may reduce concerns by drug developers in pharma and biotech that CaMKII is not a viable therapeutic target. Off-target actions of CaMKII inhibition on learning and memory have been a major concern,” Dr. Anderson said.