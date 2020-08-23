The research, appearing in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs , could be helpful in warning people when they are in danger of causing harm due to the amount that they have drunk.

The legal limit for driving in the United States is a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%. Breath alcohol measures are on average 15% lower than blood alcohol levels.

A new study has found that a smartphone attached to a person can tell when their breath alcohol concentration exceeds 0.08%.

New research has found that a smartphone can accurately detect whether the person who has it is drunk, based on how they are walking.

Many people throughout the world enjoy drinking alcohol safely, without causing harm to themselves or others. Yet alcohol is also the direct or indirect cause of a significant number of health issues, injuries, and deaths.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., behind smoking and issues concerning physical activity and diet. Approximately 88,000 people die of alcohol-related causes each year.

Estimates show that 5.8% of people 18 or over have alcohol use disorder, a chronic condition that can keep a person from limiting their intake of alcohol, in spite of its negative effects.

Alcohol consumption can impede cognitive and motor performance — the ability to think clearly and move in a careful and controlled way. This increases the risk of harming oneself or someone else.

In 2018, for example, 29% of driving deaths in the U.S. involved someone who had drunk too much.

Finding ways of warning someone when they have had too much to drink could be valuable in encouraging them to take more care.

This was personally important to Dr. Brian Suffoletto, previously of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and now at Stanford Medical School’s Department of Emergency Medicine, and the corresponding author of the study.

“I lost a close friend to a drinking and driving crash in college,” Dr. Suffoletto says. “And as an emergency physician, I have taken care of scores of adults with injuries related to acute alcohol intoxication. Because of this, I have dedicated the past 10 years to testing digital interventions to prevent deaths and injury related to excessive alcohol consumption.”

While devices such as portable breath analyzers are available, there are barriers to their use: They are expensive, and social stigma may stop a person from using one on a night out.

Smartphones could represent an alternative: 81% of people in the U.S. own smartphones, and the vast majority of smartphones have sophisticated sensors that can determine if a person is drunk.