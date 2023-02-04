Share on Pinterest Consuming tree nuts such as macadamia nuts may have cardiovascular benefits. Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid.

In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.

Tree nuts are rich in nutrients, and eating them instead of other snacks was not associated with gaining weight.

The authors of a new study recently established a link between the consumption of tree nuts — almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts — and a reduction in blood pressure, an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). They’ve just published a new study that may explain the connection.

The researchers found that tree nuts increased levels of cardio-protective L-tryptophan metabolites in plasma and stool samples collected from study participants.

The study was a randomized, controlled, parallel study that involved 131 people with obesity or overweight over the course of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program.

The diet of all participants included a daily 1.5-ounce snack. Of the 95 people who completed the study, 39 individuals snacked on pretzels as a control, while 56 other people ate tree-nut snacks of the same caloric value instead. At the end of the study period, the researchers analyzed fecal and blood plasma samples from each participant to ascertain the effects of their different snacks.

People who ate tree nuts experienced significant increases in levels of blood serotonin at week 12 (60.9%), and week 24 (82.2%), compared to their baseline levels. Those who ate pretzels experienced an increase in blood serotonin levels during the maintenance phase of the study, between weeks 12 and 24.

Tryptophan is the body’s only precursor of serotonin, which is credited with supporting a range of body functions, including mood, sleep, and digestion.

The study is published in the journal Nutrients.

The research was funded by the International Tree Nut Council Nutrition Research & Education Foundation, along with the U.S. Department of Defense, VA Merit Review, and VA Career Development Award.