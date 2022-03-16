Share on Pinterest New research suggests that an active social life may improve the cognition of those living with mild cognitive impairment. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Researchers investigated the effects of social engagement and various lifestyle factors on dementia onset and cognitive improvement after a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment.

They found that both lifestyle factors and social engagement predict typical cognitive abilities.

They also found that social engagement alone predicts cognitive improvement 5 years after being diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

Further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms behind the findings.

Research shows that loneliness and isolation predict cognitive decline and the onset of dementia, whereas social engagement protects against dementia onset.

Other studies show that lifestyle factors such as increased physical activity, a cognitively-active lifestyle, and a healthy Mediterranean-like diet may also reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

While research has shown that social and lifestyle factors may help delay cognitive decline, few studies have evaluated their relative effects and how they change over time.

Recently, researchers examined how various social and lifestyle factors influenced cognitive abilities over a 5-year period.

“When I started this research, I explored what factors might protect people with MCI from progressing into dementia,” Prof Ming Wen, department chair of Sociology at the University of Utah and lead author of the study, told Medical News Today. “I was nicely surprised some people with MCI became cognitively normal in 5 years.”

They found that out of all social and lifestyle factors assessed, social engagement was the only significant predictor of being cognitively typical by the end of the study period.

“The brain is an amazing organ and is responsible for everything we think, feel, and do,” said Dr. Susan Kohlhaas, director of research at Alzheimer’s Research U.K., “Yet the diseases that cause dementia jeopardize all of this.”

“In this work, researchers investigated how the level of involvement in social activities is linked to early memory and thinking problems in a condition known as MCI, which is often a precursor for dementia. The researchers found that those with MCI who are more socially connected are more likely to have improved brain health years later,” she added.

The research was presented at Alzheimer’s Research U.K.’s Conference in Brighton earlier this month.