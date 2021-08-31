Share on Pinterest Could the magnetic field of smartphones interfere with implanted medical devices? Ale Di Gangi/EyeEm/Getty Images

Studies suggest that magnets in some newer smartphones and smartwatches may disable the normal operation of implanted medical devices.

Magnetic field measurements determined that nearby consumer electronics could trigger the “magnet mode” in pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urges people to keep a safe distance between smart devices and pacemakers.

Scientists have already explored the effect of electromagnetic interference (EMI) from smart devices on implantable pacemakers and ICDs.

In response, the FDA undertook its own trials to assess the risks to individuals using these devices.

Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, J.D. , director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the FDA, made the following statement in May 2021 :

“Based on our review, we decided to conduct our own testing to confirm and help inform appropriate recommendations for patients and consumers. As a result of these actions, today we’re taking steps to provide information for patients and healthcare providers to ensure they are aware of potential risks and can take simple proactive and preventative measures.”

Seth Seidman, M.S. is Electromagnetic Compatibility Program director at the FDA. He led a team of FDA experts to ascertain at which distance electronic devices could create magnetic interference.

Their latest study appears in the most recent edition of Heart Rhythm.