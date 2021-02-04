Excessive blood clotting is a recognized feature of severe COVID-19. But a new study suggests that some hospitalized patients may also be vulnerable to bleeding, which is associated with an increased risk of death.

After an injury, clotting prevents dangerous loss of blood. Blood clots, or “thrombi,” can also block blood vessels, however, with potentially fatal consequences.

Normally, our blood maintains a delicate balance between its tendency to form clots and its tendency to break them down.

In particular, the body does this by continually adjusting the activity of a protein in the blood called plasminogen, which promotes the breakup of blood clots, or “thrombolysis.”

The body performs this balancing act by changing the levels of two other proteins circulating in the bloodstream, known as tissue plasminogen activator (TPA) and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1.

As their names suggest, the former activates plasminogen and therefore promotes thrombolysis, while the latter has the opposite effect.