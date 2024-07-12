Share on Pinterest Some types of type 2 diabetes medications may help lower the risk of obesity-related cancers, research finds. Caroline Ruda/Shutterstock Multiple factors contribute to someone’s risk of developing cancer.

Obesity is one risk factor that can increase the risk of some cancer types.

Researchers are interested in discovering strategies that will best help to decrease someone’s risk for obesity-related cancers.

A new study found that people with type two diabetes who were treated with glucagon-like peptide receptor agonists were at a reduced risk for 10 different obesity-associated cancers. Obesity and type 2 diabetes are common conditions that can pose a risk to people’s health. Diabetes treatment approaches may play a role in future health risks, and researchers are starting to connect the dots regarding data in this area. A study published in JAMA Network Open compared groups of people with type 2 diabetes receiving three treatments: individuals taking glucagon-like peptide receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), those taking insulin, and those taking metformin. The results of the study showed that participants on GLP-1RAs saw a significant risk reduction for 10 out of 13 obesity-associated cancers compared to participants taking insulin. The results suggest that GLP-1RAs may help prevent some obesity-associated cancers.

Obesity as a risk factor for cancer Having obesity or overweight can increase the risk for certain conditions. For example, having obesity and overweight can increase someone’s chances of having thyroid, pancreatic, colon, breast, or liver cancer. Specifically, there are thirteen types of cancer that being overweight or obese can increase risk for. Wael Harb, MD, board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers in Orange County, CA, who was not involved in the study, explained how oebsity is connected to cancer to Medical News Today: “Obesity is a well-established risk factor for several types of cancer. The mechanisms linking obesity to cancer involve chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, increased levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factors, altered levels of sex hormones, and adipokines. These factors can promote tumor development and progression.” “Excess body fat also affects the body’s immune response and can create an environment conducive to cancer growth. Specific cancers associated with obesity include colorectal, breast, endometrial, kidney, and pancreatic cancers, among others.”

— Wael Harb, MD Doctors can help address people’s risk for obesity-associated cancers, including discussing ways people can follow healthy diets and increase physical activity to maintain a healthy weight. It can also involve appropriate cancer screening for people who are more at risk for obesity-associated cancers. Researchers are also interested in what tools and interventions could help people who are more at risk for obesity-associated cancers. The authors of the current study wanted to see how treatment interventions related to type 2 diabetes affected the risk for obesity-associated cancers.

Using GLP-1RAs may reduce risk of some obesity-related cancers This study was a retrospective observational study. To gather information from a large sample, researchers looked at deindentified electronic health records. They included data from over 1.6 million people in their analysis. All participants had type two diabetes and had no history of any of the noted thirteen obesity-associated cancers. All participants had also been prescribed one of three medication types to assist with diabetes management: Glucagon-like peptide receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) like Ozempic Insulin Metformin During the fifteen-year follow-up period, researchers examined the incidence of each of the thirteen obesity-associated cancers among participants. In their analysis, researchers found that participants prescribed GLP-1RAs had a lower associated risk for ten of the thirteen obesity-associated cancers than those prescribed insulin. This included a reduced risk for gallbladder, pancreatic, ovarian, colorectal, and esophageal cancer. Risks related to stomach cancer in this comparison had a hazard ratio of less than one for participants who were taking GLP-1RAs compared to insulin users, but it did not reach a statistically significant level. The researchers did not find an association between GLP-RAs and a reduced risk for breast or thyroid cancer compared to insulin. Next, researchers went on to compare risks for individuals on GLP-1RAs compared to those taking metformin. The risk for colorectal and gallbladder cancer for participants taking GLP-1RAs were reduced, but not statistically significant compared to those taking metformin. Overall, researchers found that compared to metformin users, GLP-1RA users were not at a decreased risk for any of the cancers and were also at an increased risk for kidney cancer. Harb noted the following clinical implications of the data: “The potential clinical implications of these findings are significant. If GLP-1 RAs are indeed protective against certain obesity-related cancers, their use could be prioritized in the management of patients with T2D who are at high risk for these cancers. This could lead to a dual benefit of improved glycemic control and cancer risk reduction.” “For example, the study showed that GLP-1RAs were associated with a hazard ratio of 0.35 for gallbladder cancer, 0.41 for pancreatic cancer, and 0.54 for colorectal cancer when compared to insulin, suggesting a substantial protective effect. Additionally, these findings may encourage further investigation into the mechanisms by which GLP-1 RAs exert these protective effects, potentially leading to the development of new therapeutic strategies,” he continued.