Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia, was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized. This Snapshot feature discusses some of the common side effects reported in clinical trials, as well as controversies around potential safety concerns of the vaccine.

Share on Pinterest A healthcare worker prepares to administer Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Ezra Acayan/Getty

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia, developed a COVID-19 vaccine called Gam-COVID-Vac, more commonly known as Sputnik V. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world to be authorized for use against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Along with Russia, 64 countries have approved the vaccine. These countries include Argentina, Iran, and India. The vaccine is currently being reviewed in the European Union by the European Medicines Agency.

Sputnik V is a two-part adenovirus viral vector vaccine with an efficacy rate of 91.6% .

Adenoviruses are a type of virus associated with the common cold and other illnesses. They serve as the delivery vehicle for the DNA instructions to produce the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the body. This then triggers the production of antibodies against this spike protein, preparing the immune system for a potential infection.

Each of the two doses uses a different type of adenovirus: first dose with type-26 (Ad26), then a booster dose with type-5 (Ad5). The purpose of using two different types is to lower the possibility of the body developing antibodies against the adenovirus after the first dose, which could make the second dose ineffective.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine , also an adenovirus-based vaccine, uses Ad26 for its single dose.

Article summary: