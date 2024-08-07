Share on Pinterest Research has found a link between type 2 diabetes and dementia risk. Tetra Images/Getty Images

Older adults with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

New research suggests that blood sugar stability, measured by HbA1c time in range (TIR), might provide better insights into this risk than traditional HbA1c levels.

The study found that veterans with diabetes who maintained stable blood sugar levels within personalized targets had a lower risk of developing dementia.

A new study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open , indicates that maintaining more stable hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels over time in ranges tailored to individuals is associated with a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in older adults.

The researchers say this could help doctors identify people with diabetes who are at a higher risk of Alzheimer’s.

Dementia is a common issue for older adults with diabetes and research shows that people with diabetes are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias than those without diabetes.

The reasons for this link are complicated, involving factors like consistently high HbA1c levels, low blood sugar, and fluctuations in blood sugar.

The A1C test, also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test, is a blood test that measures a person’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months. It is used to diagnose and monitor diabetes.

Diabetes guidelines suggest tailoring blood sugar targets for older adults based on their life expectancy, other health conditions, and diabetes-related complications.

Healthcare professionals often aim to find a balance by setting less strict HbA1c targets to avoid low blood sugar while also keeping an upper limit to prevent high blood sugar and its complications.

However, a newer measure — HbA1c time in range (TIR) — which is what this study examined, looks at how stable blood sugar levels are over time within certain ranges.

This measure could provide better insights into how blood sugar levels relate to the development of dementia in people with diabetes.

Higher HbA1c TIR indicates better blood sugar stability, whereas lower HbA1c time in range reflects more instability in blood sugar levels. This measure might more accurately reflect the link between blood sugar control over time and the risk of developing dementia.