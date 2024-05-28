Share on Pinterest New research found that statins effectively lowered the risk of cardiovascular and all-cause mortality among older adults. gece33/Getty Images A new study from the University of Hong Kong found that statins effectively lowered all-cause and cardiovascular deaths among older adults.

Statins control the production of “bad” cholesterol, reducing the overall amount of circulating cholesterol in the body — although they do not affect dietary cholesterol.

Cholesterol is linked to atherosclerosis, a leading risk factor for heart disease. Statins are medications that reduce LDL cholesterol levels, otherwise known as “bad” cholesterol. LDL cholesterol may lead to deposited plaques in blood vessels, hardening and narrowing them and reducing healthy blood flow. It is a contributing factor to atherosclerosis and heart disease. Research on treating and preventing other heart disease-related conditions with statins is ongoing. Now, a new study from researchers at the University of Hong Kong found that statins may lower the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular deaths among older people. The findings show a decrease in mortality among people 60 years of age and older — including people over the age of 85 — who took statins. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Statins reduce cardiovascular death risk in older adults According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , heart disease is the leading cause of death for people 65 years and older. Recent estimates show that in 2019, the heart disease-related mortality rate among people ages 60 to 80 was 77–80%, and 85% for people over 80. For people ages 40 to 60, 35–40% died of heart-related disease. To find out whether statin use could help lower death risk from heart disease among older adults in these age groups, the authors of the new study analyzed electronic medical records at the Hong Kong Hospital Authority. The individuals included in the analysis had not previously used statins or lipid-lowering drugs and had no history of cancer. Researchers tracked specific statin drugs and outcomes. The people were treated at the hospital from January 2008 to December 2015. Where possible, individuals were followed until death or until the study concluded. People were excluded from the study who had been diagnosed with myopathy and liver issues. There have been reports linking statins to these problems, though experts say these adverse effects are highly unlikely for most statin users. The new study supports this conclusion, finding no link between statins, myopathy, muscle pain, or liver dysfunction, another possible adverse effect of the drugs. The reduction in all-cause deaths is likely due to statin use and prevention of cardiovascular events, which comprise a high percentage of all deaths.

Who should take stains? Morgan told MNT that statins may be prescribed to adults at risk for heart disease starting around 18 years of age, especially among people with a history of familial hypercholesterolemia or dyslipidemias (high LDL cholesterol) or other genetic lipid disorders. “Primary prevention may be considered in those without heart disease but with risk factors such as family history, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and elevated cholesterol. This helps to mitigate the risk of fatal cardiovascular events,” Morgan said. “Secondary prevention may be considered for those who have already suffered a heart attack in mitigating the risk of further cardiac events in this-high risk population,” she noted.