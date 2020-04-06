A study finds that planning while mindfully staying in the moment may improve responses to stressful events. Share on Pinterest New research introduces a novel way of reducing stress. A new study has suggested that people can minimize adverse emotional reactions to stressful events by both planning ahead and mindfully staying in the moment in a non-judgemental manner. However, the research also suggests that people who make plans but have relatively low levels of mindfulness may experience more significant adverse reactions to stressful events. The researchers published the study in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Responses to stress Stressful events can have a significant adverse effect on a person’s mental well-being. This can have a knock-on effect on the strength of their immune system and, consequently, their physical health. According to the present study, there is a series of mechanisms through which stress can affect a person’s mental health. First, there is the initial stressful event. Second, is the person’s response to it, and finally, there is the emotional state that this reaction results in. The study looked at two ways in which people react to stress. The first is known as proactive coping. This involves a person planning how they can avoid the stressful situation in the future. The second is mindfulness. This involves a person staying in the present during a stressful event in a non-judgemental manner. This means maintaining an attitude of “openness and acceptance,” according to the study’s authors. Previous research has found that proactive coping can reduce stress. Researchers have also noted a reduction in stress in people practicing mindfulness-based therapy. The authors note that proactive coping is future-oriented, whereas mindfulness is present-oriented. They were interested in the relationship between these two different ways of responding to a stressful situation. For Prof. Shevaun Neupert, Department of Psychology at North Carolina State University, and an author of the present paper, “It’s well established that daily stressors can make us more likely to have negative affect or bad moods. Our work here sheds additional light on which variables influence how we respond to daily stress.”

Daily assessments of well-being The authors looked at data from a study involving 223 people — 116 of the participants were aged 60–90, and 107 were aged 18–36. At the beginning of the study, the participants filled in a survey to determine to what extent they typically practiced proactive coping. The survey posed a variety of statements and questions, such as: “I visualize my dreams and try to achieve them.” The participants ranked how true this was on a scale of 1–4. Over the next 8 days, the researchers gave the participants a daily checklist of 15 yes or no questions, which enabled the researchers to determine the person’s relative level of mindfulness on that particular day. An example of one of the statements was, “I forgot a person’s name almost as soon as I was told it for the first time.” To measure their negative emotional experience, the participants rated a series of negative feelings, such as ‘irritable,’ ‘nervous,’ and ‘ashamed.’ They indicated the strength of their responses between 1–5. This occurred on days 2–9. Finally, the participants answered yes or no to a range of questions about specific stressful events. Stressors included social, family, and work-based situations.