Other stem-cell based therapies for type 1 and type 2 diabetes are also currently in development and in trials.

“The trial is ongoing and includes three patients in total. After [an] interim analysis of the [data of the] first patient and the submission of this work, the second and third patients were enrolled. Follow-up with these patients is ongoing, as they were sequentially enrolled in accordance with regulatory safety requirements. [A] long-term follow-up of at least 2 years will be conducted.”

Hongkui Deng, PhD , lead author of the new study — which appears in Cell — and cell biologist at Peking University, Beijing, China, who has previously done groundbreaking work developing induced pluripotent stem cells told MNT that:

The case is the first of its kind, and two more people have been enrolled in the clinical trial in China since, researchers involved in the study told Medical News Today.

A woman with type 1 diabetes started producing her own insulin less than 3 months after receiving an injection of a stem-cell derived treatment. She remained free from insulin injections 1 year after treatment.

For this case study, researchers based in Tianjin First Central Hospital, Nankai University, Tianjin, China took fat cells from a 25 year-old woman with type 1 diabetes, and chemically induced them to behave as pluripotent stem cells, a type of cell that can develop into other types of cell.

They then used these to create islet cells, which typically exist in the pancreas and create insulin, a hormone that regulates levels of glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that results in the destruction of these islet cells by the immune system. This means that the body can not create as much insulin as needed which results in chronic, high blood glucose which can lead to complications including vascular problems that affect eye sight, can cause nerve and kidney damage.

The patient in this case study had previously had two liver transplants and a failed pancreas transplant due to complications that had arisen due to her diabetes.

The induced islet cells made from the patient’s own cells were then injected between the skin and abdominal muscles. Researchers discovered that these successfully engrafted in the patient, including growing their own vasculature.

Researchers found that the woman no longer needed insulin injections from around 2 and a half months after they had carried out the procedure, and at the 1-year mark she still had no need for insulin injections.