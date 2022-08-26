Share on Pinterest Which brain area should deep brain stimulation target in order to improve treatment-resistant depression? Researchers may have found an answer. Image credit: artpartner-images/Getty Images. About 30% of people with major depressive disorder (MDD) develop treatment-resistant depression.

Researchers from UTHealth Houston say deep brain stimulation applied to certain areas of the brain may help treat it.

The research team found that depression in 8 out of 10 treatment-resistant patients decreased by at least 50% after deep brain stimulation. About 30% of people receiving care for major depressive disorder have treatment-resistant depression. Treatment-resistant depression occurs when a person does not respond to at least two different antidepressant medications. Treatment options for this form of depression include additional medications, psychotherapy, and brain stimulation . Now, a team of researchers from UTHealth Houston has found that delivering deep brain stimulation to the areas of the brain related to reward and motivation may help alleviate treatment-resistant depression. This study recently appeared in the journal Molecular Psychiatry .

What is deep brain stimulation? Deep brain stimulation is a neurosurgical treatment where electrodes are implanted into the brain. The electrodes send out electrical signals to the brain, helping to change and correct the way in which it operates. Over 160,000 people globally have received deep brain stimulation treatment for both neurological and non-neurological issues. Deep brain stimulation is commonly used to treat movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and dystonia. Researchers have also studied it as a potential treatment for treatment-resistant depression. A systematic review of clinical outcomes published in 2014 found that 40-70% of people with treatment-resistant depression treated with deep brain stimulation showed an improvement of over 50% in their symptoms. “Unfortunately, despite all resources we have to treat depression and even treatment-resistant depression, not all patients respond to them,” explained Dr. João de Quevedo, professor in the Louis A. Faillace, MD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, and a co-author of the study. “Invasive treatment strategies including deep brain stimulation come to address the unmet needs of this treatment-resistant depression subpopulation,” he added.

Targeting the brain’s reward and motivation center According to Dr. de Quevedo, the purpose of this research study was to show the efficacy of their surgical approach in improving depressive symptoms of people living with treatment-resistant depression. “Despite [having] a rationale for choosing this specific target to land the electrodes, we need further evidence on which brain structures are activated downstream,” he told Medical News Today. “It generates a kind of roadmap of additional targets for treatment.” During the study, Dr. de Quevedo and his team examined applying deep brain stimulation to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle in the brain. This area of the brain is related to reward and motivation. Researchers applied deep brain stimulation to this particular area of the brain in 10 patients. Using PET scans conducted at 6 months and at 1 year following deep brain stimulation treatment, researchers found metabolic brain changes in 8 of the 10 patients, indicating a decrease in a patient’s markers of depression of at least 50%. “We are paving the road that will lead us to large-scale clinical trials and therefore FDA approval,” Dr. de Quevedo stated. “Our proof-of-concept study is a starting point, not the end.”