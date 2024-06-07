Share on Pinterest Experts say meditation and other relaxation techniques can help lower stress. THAIS RAMOS VARELA/Stocksy Reserchers report that cognitive stimulation and personal relationships can protect against dementia, but stress can undermine that protection .

. Sources of stress may include acting as a caregiver as well as dealing with cognitive decline itself .

. Experts say stress management techniques should be a part of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease prevention and care. Stress can undermine lifestyle factors known to improve cognition among people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, according to a new research. In a study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden report that the cognitive benefits associated with stimulating and rewarding life experiences can be reduced by physiological and psychological stress. “These results might have clinical implications as an expanding body of research suggests that mindfulness exercises and meditation may reduce cortisol levels and improve cognition,” said Manasa Shanta Yerramalla, PhD, a a lead study author and a postdoctoral researcher at the Karolinska Institute’s Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, in a statement. “Different stress management strategies could be a good complement to existing lifestyle interventions in Alzheimer’s prevention.” Past studies have shown that strong cognitive reserve index ( CRI ) scores seem to have a protective benefit against cognitive decline among people with Alzheimer’s disease. These CRI scores are tabulated through cognitively stimulating and enriching life experiences as well as factors such as higher educational attainment, complex jobs, continued physical and leisure activities, and healthy social interactions.

Details on the study of stress and cognitive decline In the latest research, the association among CRI scores, cognition, and biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease in 113 participants from the memory clinic at the Karolinska University Hospital was examined alongside levels of perceived stress in combination with biomarkers for psychological stress, namely cortisol levels in saliva. The study concluded that while higher CRI scores were associated with better cognition, adjusting for cortisol measures reduced this beneficial association. Higher CRI scores also were associated with better working memory in individuals with healthier cortisol levels, but not among individuals with cortisol levels that indicated a high level of psychological stress. Dr. Logan DuBose, a resident physician at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and the chief operating officer at the elder-care company Olera who was not involved in the new study, told Medical News Today that “chronic stress, which can be caused by a variety of factors including caregiving responsibilities, can lead to elevated cortisol levels. This can damage the hippocampus — the center of the brain associated with memory formation — and negate the benefits of cognitive reserve and neuroplasticity, potentially worsening dementia symptoms.”