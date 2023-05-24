The findings haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.

Those were the results from a study recently presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity in Dublin, Ireland.

The strongest associations appeared to be for hair cortisone and younger individuals.

Scientists from The Netherlands are reporting that hair samples might predict future cardiovascular disease .

In their study, scientists used 6,341 hair samples from the Lifelines cohort study with 167,000 adult participants from the northern population of The Netherlands.

The researchers tested the hair samples and followed the participants for an average of 5 to 7 years to assess a potential long-term relationship between stress hormones and cardiovascular health.

The authors noted that hair has long-term glucocorticoids, including hair cortisol and hair cortisone, which have been associated with obesity and cardiometabolic parameters in the past.

However, associations with cardiovascular endpoints are lacking.

“It’s well established that high cortisol levels are associated with cardiovascular events,” according to Dr Caroline Messer, an endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the study.

“Cortisol increases cholesterol, blood sugars and blood pressure, all of which raise the risk for heart disease,” she told Medical News Today.

During the follow-up period, there were 133 cardiovascular events. The most significant associations were for hair cortisone and in younger people.

People with higher long-term cortisone levels were twice as likely to experience cardiovascular events such as a stroke or heart attack.

The risk was three times as likely for people over 57. However, in people 57 and older, hormone levels were not strongly linked to cardiovascular disease.

“The findings revealed that chronic stress, along with glucocorticoid dysregulation, may contribute to cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Rigved Tadwalkar, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California who was not involved in the study.

“The findings are of high interest because, until now, longitudinal data has mostly only associated hair glucocorticoid levels with surrogate cardiometabolic parameters,” he told Medical News Today. “Moreover, while the acute stress response on the cardiovascular system has been well-defined, there is a knowledge gap regarding the cumulative impact of longer-term glucocorticoid exposure.”

“Ultimately, further research is needed to confirm the results through independent investigations and to unravel the underlying mechanisms. Understanding the mechanisms is vital for developing effective interventions to mitigate cardiovascular risk,” he added.