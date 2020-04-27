Astrocytes, which are brain cells that regulate neuronal communication, show long-term degradation from stress.

“The experience of traumatic events can lead to neuropsychiatric disorders, including anxiety, depression, and drug addiction,” says Dr. Si-Qiong June Liu of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

Dr. Liu is the lead author of a new study on mice that reveals at least one way in which stress physiologically changes the way a brain operates.

The journal for neuroscience JNeurosci has published the study.

In research with mice, Liu’s study finds that even a single stressful event can quickly cause long-lasting changes to an astrocyte.

When experiencing stress, the astrocytes shrink away from synapses resulting in disruption of neural communication. Synapses are structures that allow information to pass from one cell to another via neurotransmitters.

Researchers will need to carry out further studies to see whether the effect of stress on mice is the same as it is on humans. Liu notes, however, that there is a good chance that the molecular pathways involved in her research also exist in humans.