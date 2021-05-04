Share on Pinterest Using a model, scientists investigate the effects of delaying the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Using a model, researchers investigated how delaying the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 might affect infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths in situations where there is limited vaccine supply.

The researchers’ model indicates that delaying the second dose of both vaccines may ward off hospitalizations and deaths.

However, the study suggests that delaying the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine may not reduce the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Biden Administration believe the available supply of the COVID-19 vaccine will exceed demand in the United States by mid-May.

That is not the case in other countries: COVID-19 vaccines have not been distributed equally across the globe. By and large, the world’s wealthiest countries have secured more of the available supply than poorer ones.

The U.S. is currently using two COVID-19 vaccines: Moderna and Pfizer. Both require two doses, administered 3–4 weeks apart.

With new, potentially more contagious SARS-CoV-2 variants emerging, health officials across the globe are discussing the option of vaccinating more people with the first dose by pushing back the date for giving the second dose of these vaccines.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently suggested that in countries without an adequate supply of vaccines, officials could focus on getting the first dose to as many people as possible, even if that means delaying the second dose by more than the recommended 12 weeks.

In February, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the scientific data on delaying the second dose of the vaccines were too limited for him to recommend the approach in the U.S.



In the United Kingdom, however, health officials frequently delay the second vaccine dose by up to 12 weeks in order to get the first dose to more people.

Earlier in April, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization, an external advisory board, advised that second doses could be delayed up to 16 weeks.