In type 2 diabetes, muscle strength is reduced, and the ability of the muscles to take up glucose is impaired.

A new study has identified a gene that is linked to muscle weakness.

The research showed that the gene, which normally plays an important role in muscle regeneration, is “silenced” in people with type 2 diabetes.

The discovery offers new possibilities for developing treatments that restore muscle function and boost glucose absorption.

More than 34 million people in the United States have diabetes, and 90–95% of these cases are type 2 diabetes.

The cells of people with diabetes are less responsive to insulin, which is the hormone that allows tissues throughout the body to take up glucose from the bloodstream.

One symptom that indicates that a person may be in the early stages of type 2 diabetes is reduced grip strength. Conversely, there is also some evidence to suggest that resistance exercise can lower the risk of developing the condition.

A new study led by scientists at Lund University in Malmö, Sweden, helps explain why skeletal muscle weakens in people with type 2 diabetes.

Normally, exercise or injury activates immature cells in muscle tissue, called muscle stem cells. The cells then proliferate and transform into mature muscle fibers in a process known as myogenesis, which regenerates the muscle.

The new research suggests that one of the reasons that muscle tissue does not regenerate properly in people with diabetes is that it does not produce enough of a key protein.

The protein, called VPS39, is part of the molecular machinery that cells use to dispose of damaged components in order to regenerate themselves.

The technical term for this waste disposal system is autophagy, which literally means “self-eating.”

According to the new research, the gene that makes VPS39 is less active in the muscle cells of people with type 2 diabetes. This impairs the ability of the muscle tissue to generate new muscle fibers and reduces its uptake of glucose.

“The gene is important when muscle cells absorb sugar from blood and build new muscle,” explains study leader Prof. Charlotte Ling, a professor of epigenetics at Lund University.

“Our study is the first ever to link this gene to type 2 diabetes,” she adds.