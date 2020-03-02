Researchers have identified an association between cigarette smoking and the loss of gray or white matter in a person’s brain. Share on Pinterest A new study suggests smoking leads to lesions in the brain’s white matter. The researchers who carried out the study are from the Uniformed Services University (USU), Bethesda, Emory University, Atlanta, and the University of Vermont, Burlington. Their results suggest that there may also be an association between smoking and diseases such as Alzheimer’s and some dementias that are characterized by a loss of brain matter volume. The research appears in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

Smoking and brain health According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , smoking damages almost every organ of the body and is the leading cause of preventable death. As the authors of the latest investigation note, past research has also linked smoking to various cognitive and mental health issues, including major depressive disorder, alcohol use disorder, and “lower processing speed, poorer general cognitive ability, poorer decision-making, and increased impulsivity.” However, one challenge for scientists trying to investigate smoking’s impact has been understanding to what extent it is the cause of some of these issues rather than other confounding factors that often relate to smoking. The latest study is significant not only because it is one of the largest of its type — including more than 17,000 participants — but also because the authors took into account various confounding factors. As the researchers note, “The association between smoking and brain structure is particularly difficult to establish, as smoking has several common psychiatric, cardiovascular, and demographic risk factors that are also linked to brain morphometry.” By accounting for these risk factors, the authors were able to demonstrate a link between smoking and the loss of brain matter volume more definitively.

Smoking and brain matter volume The authors drew on data from the UK Biobank, which is one of the largest neuroimaging databases in the world. Looking at MRI scans of people’s brains, the team looked for links between people who smoked — including whether they smoked most days, how many cigarettes they smoked, and how long for — and the relative volume of both their white and gray brain matter. The researchers also accounted for various other factors related to brain health, including “age, sex, ethnicity, income, education, BMI, alcohol use, cardiovascular risk factors, years since quitting smoking, and global gray and white matter.”