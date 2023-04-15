Share on Pinterest Experts say there may be a link between migraine headaches and nerve compression in other parts of the body. Anna Berkut/Stocksy

Researchers investigated how common migraine headaches are in those who undergo nerve decompression surgery .

. They found that those who undergo nerve decompression surgery at certain sites in the body can be up to 70% more likely to have migraine than those with nerve decompression elsewhere.

Further studies are needed to understand whether nerve decompression can treat migraine.

Nerves in the arms and hands can constrict around soft tissues and muscles, resulting in pain and loss of function. Different kinds of nerve compression in these areas affect from 5% to almost 9% of the population.

Surgical decompression is a common treatment for the condition and can lead to complete or partial improvement of symptoms.

Nerves that surround the head can also be compressed by surrounding muscles, vessels, and bone. Decompressing these nerves can lead to improvement or relief from migraine and headaches.

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the nerve that runs from the forearm to the palm of the hand is compressed at the wrist.

A cross-sectional study involving 25,880 participants found that 34% of people with carpal tunnel syndrome have migraine, compared to 16% of people without the syndrome.

Understanding whether nerve compression around the head is linked to nerve compression in the hands and arms could improve patient screening for the conditions.

Researchers examined how common migraine diagnosis is among those who underwent nerve decompression surgery for arms and hands.

They reported that those with certain kinds of nerve compression were more likely to experience headaches caused by migraine.

Dr. Chantel Strachan, an internist at ColumbiaDoctors and an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“I would not rush to recommend carpal tunnel decompression in all patients with migraine. The decision to proceed with surgical treatment of nerve compression is individualized and should be discussed closely with a patient’s care team of doctors.”

The study was published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.