New research suggests microplastics have invaded the food chain to a greater extent than previously documented.

Share on Pinterest New research indicates the prevalence of microplastics in seafood is greater than initially thought.

Image credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of metric tons of plastic enter the oceans every year. Some of it is highly visible in the Pacific trash vortex, also known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which lies between North America and Japan.

However, the most prevalent type of debris found in our oceans — microplastics — are less visible.

Microplastics are tiny bits of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length, which is about the size of a sesame seed. Nanoplastics, which are less than 100 nanometers in size, are also present in the marine environment.

A new study from scientists at the QUEX Institute, a research partnership between the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and the University of Queensland in Australia, analyzed seafood from an Australian market for microplastics.

The scientists found microplastics in every sample of commercial seafood they tested.

Francisca Ribeiro, lead author of the study, says, “Considering an average serving, a seafood eater could be exposed to approximately 0.7 milligrams (mg) of plastic when ingesting an average serving of oysters or squid, and up to 30 mg of plastic when eating sardines.”

The authors recently published their study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.