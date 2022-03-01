Share on Pinterest A new study finds links between health conditions and Alzheimer’s risk. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

There is no effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, but scientists hope to identify early risk factors that doctors can target to prevent or slow its progress.

An observational study has now highlighted 10 medical conditions associated with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease up to 10 years later.

The conditions include known risk factors for the disease, such as depression and hearing loss, and conditions with no links to the disease, such as constipation.

The study does not reveal whether these conditions help cause Alzheimer’s or are early symptoms.

People with dementia experience a progressive loss of their ability to remember, think, and communicate effectively.

However, the changes in the brain that are responsible for dementia may begin decades before its effects on cognition and behavior become apparent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that of the 55 million people worldwide living with dementia, 60–70% have Alzheimer’s disease.

Attempts to develop an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s have met with little success. Researchers are increasingly turning their attention to detecting the disease early.

The key to this strategy is to identify early, “modifiable” risk factors that doctors can target with drugs or other interventions.

Researchers at the Paris Brain Institute in France have now found statistical associations between 10 health conditions and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease up to 10 years later.

Major depression was the earliest condition to be associated with a subsequent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, appearing at least 9 years in advance.

Other conditions that the study linked to a later diagnosis of Alzheimer’s included:

anxiety

constipation

abnormal weight loss

a type of arthritis called cervical spondylosis

reaction to severe stress

hearing loss

sleep disorders

They also showed that falls and fatigue had links to Alzheimer’s risk.

The next step will be to determine whether these conditions help cause the disease or whether they are early signs of changes in the brain that are already happening.

“Diseases like Alzheimer’s can begin in the brain up to 2 decades before symptoms start to show,” said Katy Bray, Ph.D., told Medical News Today. Dr. Bray is a public engagement manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK and was not involved in the research.

“It is difficult to know how these conditions may contribute to the development of the disease or if they could also be very early symptoms,” Dr. Bray told Medical News Today.