New research has identified an antibody that may be effective in treating and preventing coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19). A new study has identified an antibody that may be valuable in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The antibody has the potential to help treat the disease, as well as to reduce the chances of contracting the infection that causes it. The research has been published in the journal Nature Communications, and it was led by scientists from three institutions in the Netherlands: Utrecht University, the Erasmus Medical Center, and the pharmaceutical company Harbour BioMed.

Antibodies Since the emergence of the virus that causes COVID-19 — called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) — and the rapid spread of the disease throughout the world, scientists have been researching ways to fight back. While much attention has focused on the creation of a vaccine that would enable the body to develop its own antibodies to the virus, researchers have also been working to develop the antibodies themselves, which could then be injected to help people combat the infection. Previous research has shown that antibodies can help treat illnesses caused by similar viruses, so a SARS-CoV-2 antibody may help inhibit the infection until a vaccine is developed. Generally, antibodies work by stopping a virus from infecting the cells of a host organism. According to the present study, the newly identified antibody stops SARS-CoV-2 from infecting cells by targeting the spike proteins on the virus’ surface that allow it to gain access to the cells of the host. Antibodies are usually developed in nonhuman species. Researchers then take steps to make them effective within humans. However, the team has developed the new antibodies in a way that will not require “humanizing” them first.