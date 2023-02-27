Share on Pinterest Researchers say sugar can affect cysts that may be a factor in a common type of kidney disease. Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images New research conducted in a laboratory setting may potentially have significant effects on the management of polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a condition impacting more than 500,000 individuals in the United States.

Organoids are similar in appearance to tiny kidneys, as they are comprised of filtering cells linked to tubes, and are capable of reacting to infections and treatments in a manner that mimics the response of human kidneys.

Now, a new study suggests that sugar may contribute to the development of fluid-filled cysts that are characteristic of PKD. These cysts grow large enough in humans to obstruct kidney function and ultimately result in organ failure, necessitating dialysis or even a transplant. A new study , published in Nature Communications and conducted by researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine, could lead to new discoveries in the management of polycystic kidney disease (PKD). The research team cultivated organoids that are similar in appearance to tiny kidneys to generate cysts associated with PKD. However, the precise mechanisms behind the development of these cysts still remain unclear. The focus of this study was on the influence of fluid movement within the kidney on PKD.

A new way to investigate PKD The researchers developed a novel method of studying these effects by integrating a kidney organoid with a microfluidic chip. This enabled the flow of a solution containing water, sugar, amino acids, and other essential nutrients over genetically-engineered organoids that simulated PKD. The scientists anticipated that the PKD cysts in the organoids would deteriorate further when subjected to the fluid flow, as the condition is linked to flow rates. However, they discovered that the cyst-swelling process involved the absorption of fluid, with the intake occurring inwardly through the cells from outside the cyst. This was contrary to the belief that cysts form as fluid is pushed outward through the cells. The researchers said this novel approach offered a fresh perspective on cyst formation. The team observed that in the microfluidic chips, the cells that line the walls of the PKD cysts were positioned externally, stretching and expanding so that the tops of the cells were situated on the outside of the cysts. This reversed configuration, where the cells would be oriented internally in actual kidneys, implies that cysts increase in size by drawing in fluid that contains high levels of sugar, rather than by secreting the fluid. They said the discovery provided new insights into the formation of cysts in organoids, although further research will be required to confirm their findings. Benjamin S. Freedman, PhD, an assistant professor in the division of nephrology, department of medicine at the University of Washington and lead author of the study, explained the key findings to Medical News Today. We discovered that PKD cysts in mini-kidney structures, when subjected to large volumes of fluid flow, rapidly swell and expand. This turned out to be due to uptake of sugars (glucose) in the fluid by cysts, which was accompanied by water. Blocking sugar uptake also blocked cyst growth. Altogether this suggests an important role for sugar uptake in polycystic kidney disease, which was not previously appreciated. Benjamin S. Freedman Dr. Anjay Rastogi, the director of the University of California Los Angeles’ PKD program CORE Kidney Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was not involved in this research. He told MNT that “this is a very interesting paper with significant implications.” “ ADPKD [autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease] is the most common inherited cause of kidney disease in the US accounting for 5 percent of patients ending up with End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) needing dialysis or transplant,” Rastogi said.